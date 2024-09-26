Headlines, September 26

- Uber and Lyft Openly Declare War on Transit (SFStandard)
- More on Mike Chen's Confirmation to SFMTA Board (Hoodline)
- Marin Transit Prepares for Clipper Transfer Discount Program (MarinIJ)
- More on Uniform Transit Signs (MassTransit)
- Take BART to Final A's Game (EastBayTimes)
- How to Get to Chase Center by Transit (Chase)
- More on VTA Bus Yard Shooting (EastBayTimes)
- More on Converting Offices to Housing (SFChron)
- Police Hit People's Cars to End Pursuits (SFChron)
- History of Portola Festival and Pier 80 (SFGate)
- Commentary: What San Francisco Needs to do to Keep Clean (SFExaminer)
