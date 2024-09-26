Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 26

8:35 AM PDT on September 26, 2024

  • Uber and Lyft Openly Declare War on Transit (SFStandard)
  • More on Mike Chen's Confirmation to SFMTA Board (Hoodline)
  • Marin Transit Prepares for Clipper Transfer Discount Program (MarinIJ)
  • More on Uniform Transit Signs (MassTransit)
  • Take BART to Final A's Game (EastBayTimes)
  • How to Get to Chase Center by Transit (Chase)
  • More on VTA Bus Yard Shooting (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Converting Offices to Housing (SFChron)
  • Police Hit People's Cars to End Pursuits (SFChron)
  • History of Portola Festival and Pier 80 (SFGate)
  • Commentary: What San Francisco Needs to do to Keep Clean (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Roger, Editor of Streetsblog SF, is on Emergency Leave

September 26, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Talking Headways Podcast: How MPOs Can Help Design Safe Streets

September 26, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Public Access to Yosemite: Comment on Draft Plan for a Few More Days

September 26, 2024
See all posts