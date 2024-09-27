Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, September 27

8:10 AM PDT on September 27, 2024

  • Caltrain Hit with More Delays, Vandalism (DailyJournal)
  • Best and Worst Muni Lines (GoldenGateExpress)
  • More on SFMTA Budget Woes (theFrisc)
  • BART Breaks Post Pandemic Record for Ridership (SFChron)
  • Muni Recommits to Battery-Electric Buses (SFBay)
  • A Little More Money for High Speed Rail (MassTransit)
  • More on Renewed L Taraval (SFBay)
  • SFSU Students get Free Rides on Bay Area Transit (SFStateNews)
  • Drivers Kill Two Pedestrians on Lombard Street (SFStandard)
  • 'East Cut' Neighborhood Disappears? (SFGate)
  • Buildings that Tell the History of San Francisco (SFChron)
  • L.A. Metro Considering Weapons Detectors after Bus Hijacking (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Study: We Can Build Our Way out of Climate Change

September 27, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Video: Experience 40 Blissful Hours In An Amtrak Sleeper Car in Just 29 Minutes

September 27, 2024

Roger, Editor of Streetsblog SF, is on Emergency Leave

September 26, 2024
See all posts