Headlines, September 27

- Caltrain Hit with More Delays, Vandalism (DailyJournal)
- Best and Worst Muni Lines (GoldenGateExpress)
- More on SFMTA Budget Woes (theFrisc)
- BART Breaks Post Pandemic Record for Ridership (SFChron)
- Muni Recommits to Battery-Electric Buses (SFBay)
- A Little More Money for High Speed Rail (MassTransit)
- More on Renewed L Taraval (SFBay)
- SFSU Students get Free Rides on Bay Area Transit (SFStateNews)
- Drivers Kill Two Pedestrians on Lombard Street (SFStandard)
- 'East Cut' Neighborhood Disappears? (SFGate)
- Buildings that Tell the History of San Francisco (SFChron)
- L.A. Metro Considering Weapons Detectors after Bus Hijacking (EastBayTimes)
