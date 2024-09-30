Headlines, September 30

- Newsom Vetoes Speed Warning Bill (SFChron) and Sides with Robocar Companies (SFChron)
- More on Governor Signing 'Complete Streets' Bill (E&E)
- Business Tax vs. Muni Funding (SFExaminer)
- Muni L Taraval is Back (Hoodline)
- BART Has Issues (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- Finding Love on BART (GoldenGateXpress)
- S.F. Reduces VMT? (Planetizen, Axios)
- Marin and Sonoma Bike Share Programs (MarinIJ)
- More on Pedestrians Killed on Lombard (SFGate)
- Making it Easier to Spend on Housing, Transit (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Why I'm Investing in Fillmore Street (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Endorsements for BART Board (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?