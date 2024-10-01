Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 1

8:18 AM PDT on October 1, 2024

  • High Speed Rail Turns 60 (CTMirror)
  • More on BART Electrical Issue (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Transit Agency Funding Woes (Marketplace)
  • Waymo Blocks VP Harris (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Giant Chicken that Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (MissionLocal)
  • Salesforce Requiring Workers to Return to Downtown (SFStandard)
  • Animal Shelter Latest Victim in Caltrans Drive to Pave Over Entire State (SFChron)
  • DMV Makes it Even Easier for Incompetent Drivers to Keep Driving (SFChron)
  • Bikes and Cars are Exactly the Same (EastBayTimes, MarinIJ)
  • Bayview Mural to be Demolished (SFStandard)
  • Streets are for Private Car Storage, not Homes (48Hills)
  • Commentary: Pay For Climate Resilience Now, or Pay More Later (SFExaminer)

