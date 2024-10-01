Headlines, October 1

- High Speed Rail Turns 60 (CTMirror)
- More on BART Electrical Issue (EastBayTimes)
- More on Transit Agency Funding Woes (Marketplace)
- Waymo Blocks VP Harris (EastBayTimes)
- More on Giant Chicken that Came out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (MissionLocal)
- Salesforce Requiring Workers to Return to Downtown (SFStandard)
- Animal Shelter Latest Victim in Caltrans Drive to Pave Over Entire State (SFChron)
- DMV Makes it Even Easier for Incompetent Drivers to Keep Driving (SFChron)
- Bikes and Cars are Exactly the Same (EastBayTimes, MarinIJ)
- Bayview Mural to be Demolished (SFStandard)
- Streets are for Private Car Storage, not Homes (48Hills)
- Commentary: Pay For Climate Resilience Now, or Pay More Later (SFExaminer)
