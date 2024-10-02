Headlines, October 2

- BART Adds Game Day Trains (SFGate)
- More on Return of L Taraval (SFStandard)
- Free Transit Fares on 'Clean Air Day' (RichmondConfidential)
- SMART Tax Revenue Options (MarinIJ)
- Car Brains Rant About Great Highway Park (SFStandard)
- More on Giant Chicken that Came out of Nowhere (ABC7)
- More on SFMTA Banning RVs from Public Streets (SFExaminer, KQED, SFChron)
- SFPD Denies Claim in Violent 'Jaywalking' Stop (MissionLocal)
- Cruise Fined for Not Fully Reporting About Running Over and Dragging Pedestrian (SFChron)
- S.F. Blocks that Disappeared (SFGate)
- Music of the Mission (SFGate, SFStandard)
