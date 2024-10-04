Headlines, October 4

- How Many Cars and People Use Great Highway Park? (SFChron)
- Free Ferry Rides for Clean Air Day (ABC7, KTVU)
- 400 Homes Slated to Replace Panhandle DMV (SFExaminer)
- SFMTA Looks at Expanding Definition of Recreational Vehicle (CBSNews)
- What's Behind Rage Against Scooters, Driverless Cars? (FastCo)
- Waymo's Charitable Work? (SFExaminer)
- Rossmoor Tests Autonomous Shuttles (CBSLocal)
- Is San Francisco on Road to Recovery? (SFStandard)
- Fairfax Cycle Swap (MarinIJ)
- Woman to Bike to the Farallon Islands (MarinIJ)
- Willie L. Brown Endorses Dana Lang for BART Board District 7 (PostNewsGroup)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?