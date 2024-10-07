Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 7

7:48 AM PDT on October 7, 2024

  • Saturday was a Bad Day for BART (ABC7, SFChron)
  • Baseball Boosted BART (MercNews)
  • SFMTA Uncovers Parking Scam (SFGate, KRON4)
  • Familiar Transit People Moving Up (MassTransit)
  • Transportation Measures Coming in November (LandLine)
  • More on Housing Plans for Panhandle DMV (SFGate)
  • How Busy are Bay Area Highways? (SFChron)
  • Celebrating San Francisco's Most Famous Gayborhood (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Jessica Schiller Completes Bike Ride to the Farallones (EastBayTimes)
  • Utility Pole Comes out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Caltrain Electrification is the Future of Transportation (Campanile)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USAPromoted

Is Amtrak’s Big Dig Harming West Baltimore’s Black Neighborhoods?

October 7, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Week Without Driving Day 4: Too Much Magic Bus

October 4, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Video: Why Are America’s Roads and Bridges ‘Crumbling’?

October 4, 2024
See all posts