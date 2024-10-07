Headlines, October 7

- Saturday was a Bad Day for BART (ABC7, SFChron)
- Baseball Boosted BART (MercNews)
- SFMTA Uncovers Parking Scam (SFGate, KRON4)
- Familiar Transit People Moving Up (MassTransit)
- Transportation Measures Coming in November (LandLine)
- More on Housing Plans for Panhandle DMV (SFGate)
- How Busy are Bay Area Highways? (SFChron)
- Celebrating San Francisco's Most Famous Gayborhood (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Jessica Schiller Completes Bike Ride to the Farallones (EastBayTimes)
- Utility Pole Comes out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Caltrain Electrification is the Future of Transportation (Campanile)
