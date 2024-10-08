Headlines, October 8

- Watered Down Safety Measures Installed in West Portal (SFGate)
- Aaron Peskin Against Great Highway Park (SFStandard)
- More on Back-to-Office Mandates (SFStandard)
- More on Transit-Funding Uber Tax (PublicPress)
- Visualization of High-speed Rail in Downtown S.F. (CAHSRA)
- Cable Car Becomes Speakeasy (SFGate)
- Palo Alto Councilperson Wants to Shelve Caltrain Grade Separation Plans (DailyPost)
- 'Bike Mayor' vs. Bas for Alameda County Supervisor District 5 (Oaklandside)
- What's on the Nation's Ballots for Bikes? (PeopleForBikes)
- But I saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (SFGate)
- S.F.'s Economic Zoom Loop (SFChron)
- Photos of Golden Gate Park Music Fest (SFGate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?