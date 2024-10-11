Headlines, October 11

- BART Crime Drop (MassTransit)
- BART Riders Say they Feel Safer (Patch)
- More on BART Transfer Discount Program (SFChron, KQED)
- More on Muni Funding Measure (SFExaminer)
- Oakland Pays $2.4 Million Over Dangerous Intersection (Oaklandside)
- Driver in West Portal Crash Claims She Mistook Accelerator for Brake (SFChron)
- Bike the Vote (CalBike)
- But a Cyclist Almost Hit me in a Crosswalk Once (KRON4)
- Noe Valley Store Comes out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (SFStandard)
- Cop Who Faked Race Data in Traffic Stops Commits Suicide (SFStandard)
- More Ballot Endorsements, Including for Sidewalk and Street Repair (Berkeleyside)
