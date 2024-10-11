Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 11

8:04 AM PDT on October 11, 2024

  • BART Crime Drop (MassTransit)
  • BART Riders Say they Feel Safer (Patch)
  • More on BART Transfer Discount Program (SFChron, KQED)
  • More on Muni Funding Measure (SFExaminer)
  • Oakland Pays $2.4 Million Over Dangerous Intersection (Oaklandside)
  • Driver in West Portal Crash Claims She Mistook Accelerator for Brake (SFChron)
  • Bike the Vote (CalBike)
  • But a Cyclist Almost Hit me in a Crosswalk Once (KRON4)
  • Noe Valley Store Comes out of Nowhere, Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (SFStandard)
  • Cop Who Faked Race Data in Traffic Stops Commits Suicide (SFStandard)
  • More Ballot Endorsements, Including for Sidewalk and Street Repair (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Pedestrian Safety

New Study Quantifies Crosswalk Distances and Safety

The more lanes, the longer the distance, the more opportunities for errant drivers to hit people on foot. A new study co-authored by the Bay Area's own Marcel Moran quantifies it all, giving guidance for where traffic calming features are most needed

October 10, 2024
