Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 15

6:30 AM PDT on October 15, 2024

SFMTA

Officials Celebrate Lackluster West Portal Safety Installation

The original plans put safety first and gave transit priority over individuals in cars. The watered-down, plastic-and-paint 'compromise' that was ultimately installed is profoundly disappointing.

October 15, 2024
When Car Dependency Meets Climate Disaster

October 15, 2024
SFMTA

Op/Ed: Why Transit Advocates Should Be Wary of Proposition D

San Francisco's transit system is undergoing a transformation, but Proposition D threatens to derail this progress by giving the mayor unchecked control over the SFMTA.

Tricia Gump
October 11, 2024
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 11

October 11, 2024
