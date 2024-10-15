Headlines, October 15

- Muni Ridership Highest Since COVID (SFChron, SFExaminer, Patch)
- Transit Systems Focus on Fare Evasion (CBSNews)
- More on Muni Funding/Uber Transit Tax Measure (LocalNewsMatters)
- VTA to Turn Offices into Housing (TheRealDeal)
- Driver Who Killed Family in West Portal Gave Conflicting Statement (SFStandard)
- Store Your Private Car in the Public Street... Unless You're Poor and it's Your Only Shelter (SFStandard)
- Could a New Mayor Bring People Back to the Office? (SFStandard)
- Which Commissions Would you Eliminate? (SFChron)
- Plan to Rebuild Housing Stalls (SFChron)
- The Astronomical Salary it Takes to Live in S.F. (SFGate)
- Why Hyperloop was Always Absurd (TheDiary)
- Commentary: Endorsement for BART Board (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?