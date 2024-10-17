Transit and Safe Streets Advocates Provide Election Guidance

Are you pouring over the ballot and going through the list of measures (not to mention wondering which candidates to support in the various political races)? Important transit and safe streets advocacy groups put together a few handy guides with endorsements, survey question results, and more to help you make an informed decision. Streetsblog thought it more than worthwhile to point readers towards these guides.

Transbay Coalition (this guide was a collaboration with SPUR, Seamless Bay Area, San Francisco Transit Riders, Silicon Valley Bike Coalition, and Bike East Bay):

KidSafe SF ballot endorsements:

YES on Props B, K, and L

These propositions are critical for the future of our streets and our city. Here’s why we’re saying YES to Props B, K, and L: Prop B funds essential street safety projects that will help protect our kids as they walk or bike around the city. From quick-build bike lanes to Vision Zero improvements, Prop B will accelerate safety upgrades without raising taxes.

Prop K will transform the Upper Great Highway into a car-free coastal promenade, giving kids, families, and all residents a safe space to enjoy the oceanfront. This new space will also support crucial environmental efforts to protect the coast.

Prop L provides funding to prevent service cuts to Muni, keeping public transit reliable and accessible for kids, families, and all San Franciscans. This measure will help reduce car dependence and make our streets safer and less congested.

Streetsblog San Francisco doesn't endorse candidates. But for interested readers, KidSafe also put together its choices for San Francisco Mayor and other seats.

The San Francisco Standard

Okay, it's not an advocacy group, but the newspaper just published statements from the mayoral candidates on street safety.