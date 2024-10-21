Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 21

6:18 AM PDT on October 21, 2024

  • Will Muni Finally Really Upgrade Computer Systems? (ABC7, SFChron)
  • Senior Housing Breaks Ground at Lake Merritt BART (Oaklandside)
  • SMART Closing for New Petaluma Station (MarinIJ)
  • New Bayview Park Opens (SFChron, KRON4)
  • S.F. Intersections Where You're Most Likely to Get a Ticket (SFStandard)
  • More on New Vision for Embarcadero Plaza (SFExaminer)
  • Two Oakland Police Allegedly Drove Drunk while on Duty (Oaklandside)
  • Mayoral Candidates Offer 'Doom Loop' Solutions (SFStandard)
  • Crane as Art/Light Show (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: San Rafael Heads Forward with Sanctioned Encampment (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Vote 'Yes' on FF For Safer Streets (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Turning Great Highway into a Park is Great for Business (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

