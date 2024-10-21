Headlines, October 21

- Will Muni Finally Really Upgrade Computer Systems? (ABC7, SFChron)
- Senior Housing Breaks Ground at Lake Merritt BART (Oaklandside)
- SMART Closing for New Petaluma Station (MarinIJ)
- New Bayview Park Opens (SFChron, KRON4)
- S.F. Intersections Where You're Most Likely to Get a Ticket (SFStandard)
- More on New Vision for Embarcadero Plaza (SFExaminer)
- Two Oakland Police Allegedly Drove Drunk while on Duty (Oaklandside)
- Mayoral Candidates Offer 'Doom Loop' Solutions (SFStandard)
- Crane as Art/Light Show (SFStandard)
- Commentary: San Rafael Heads Forward with Sanctioned Encampment (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Vote 'Yes' on FF For Safer Streets (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Turning Great Highway into a Park is Great for Business (SFStandard)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?