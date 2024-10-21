This Week: Bike Coalition Board Meeting, Bayview Shuttle, SPUR Awards

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. All members are invited to join via Zoom or phone. Tuesday, October 22, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link and more information.
- Wednesday Bayview Community Shuttle: Community Congress. Congress will receive reports from Project Committees and make recommendations. Wednesday, October 23, 5:30 p.m. Visitacion Valley Multipurpose Center, Southeast Community Center, 1550 Evans Avenue, S.F.
- Thursday 2024 Silver SPUR Awards. This SPUR event brings together elected officials, and business, civic, and philanthropic leaders to celebrate three exceptional individuals and their contributions to our communities. Thursday, October 24, 4-7 p.m. Blue Shield of California Theater, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 701 Mission Street, S.F.
- Thursday Community Workshop for Albany’s Active Transportation Plan. In preparation for kicking off development of a new Active Transportation Plan, staff prepared a slide presentation of projects completed since the last plan was initially adopted in 2012. Thursday, October 24, 5:30-8 p.m. Albany Community Center, 1249 Marin Avenue, Albany.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, October 25, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Adaptive Cycling in Golden Gate Park. In partnership with BORP.org’s Adaptive Sports and Recreation and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, SF Recreation and Parks is providing hand cycles, foot trikes and tandem bikes. Saturday, October 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. GGP Music Concourse Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive, S.F.
- Sunday Bike to Get Out The Vote. Join the The League of Women Voters in this ride from Albany Memorial Park, Albany, through Berkeley down the 9th Street bike route and to Doyle Hollis Park, Emeryville. Sunday, October 27, 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. Starts at Memorial Park, 1325 Portland Ave, Albany.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.