Headlines, October 23

- Polling on Prop. K, the Great Highway Park Bill (SFChron)
- More on Muni Updating Computer Systems (GovTech)
- BART Plan Would Tax Voters... As Opposed to Road Widening? (MercNews)
- Truck Driver Runs Down, Kills Pedestrian in Parnassus Heights (SFChron, SFExaminer, KRON4)
- Driver Accused of Running Down and Killing a Police Officer Declared Mentally Incompetent (EastBayTimes)
- More on New San Francisco Parks (SFExaminer)
- Sausalito Sea-Level Plan (MarinIJ)
- Why Hydrogen Power is More Polluting than Petroleum (Cleantechnica)
- Events/Festivals in San Francisco (SFGate)
- Commentary: Vote 'No' on EE, 'Yes' on FF (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: I'm not Old Enough to Vote, but I want a Park, not a Highway, by the Ocean (SFChron)
