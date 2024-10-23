Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 23

8:12 AM PDT on October 23, 2024

  • Polling on Prop. K, the Great Highway Park Bill (SFChron)
  • More on Muni Updating Computer Systems (GovTech)
  • BART Plan Would Tax Voters... As Opposed to Road Widening? (MercNews)
  • Truck Driver Runs Down, Kills Pedestrian in Parnassus Heights (SFChron, SFExaminer, KRON4)
  • Driver Accused of Running Down and Killing a Police Officer Declared Mentally Incompetent (EastBayTimes)
  • More on New San Francisco Parks (SFExaminer)
  • Sausalito Sea-Level Plan (MarinIJ)
  • Why Hydrogen Power is More Polluting than Petroleum (Cleantechnica)
  • Events/Festivals in San Francisco (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Vote 'No' on EE, 'Yes' on FF (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: I'm not Old Enough to Vote, but I want a Park, not a Highway, by the Ocean (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

