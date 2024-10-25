Call to Action: Help Make Great Highway Park Permanent

The 'Yes on K campaign,' which is fighting for the future of the Great Highway Park, is going into overdrive as the election approaches. From a recent email blast from advocates:

A new SF Chronicle poll shows that this race is a toss-up: 46% of voters support Prop K, while 44% are opposed. We’re neck and neck; your support could be the key to winning on November 5th.

And:

We’re so proud of what our volunteer-powered movement has accomplished—we’ve talked to voters at 60+ farmers markets, hand-delivered 3,000+ window signs, and recently knocked on our 10,000th door! But we need your help keeping this momentum going for the next two weeks. Will you join us for a volunteer shift?

Be sure to donate to the campaign or volunteer for a shift doing outreach. Here's how (click on the images below to sign up to canvass):

The Yes on K campaign also has donation links for people who don't have time to volunteer. A bit more from the email blast:

Even those who can’t vote understand how important Prop K is for the future of San Francisco. Sixteen-year-old Sunset resident Lucas Liang writes from the heart in the SF Chronicle about why he feels so strongly that creating this park is right for our city. He may be too young to vote, but he knows the future is at stake. This is our moment to secure a better future for our city. Please help us win this fight to make Ocean Beach Park a reality.

Be sure to do whatever you can to help see this historic campaign through!