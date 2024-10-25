Headlines, October 25

North Berkeley BART Project Gets State Grant ( Berkeleyside

And More on SFMTA Upgrading its Computer Again ( Wired

Transit Measures on the Ballot ( SmartCitiesDive

Grant for Battery Ferries ( MarineLink

BART to Pay Millions Over Vaccine Mandates ( SFChron

Great Highway Park is Next Valencia? ( MissionLocal

Berkeley's Competing Measures to Repair Streets ( Berkeleyside

Police Identify Man Killed by Truck Driver in Cole Valley ( SFChron

A Driver, not a 'Car', Hits a Cyclists Near Fisherman's Wharf ( SFStandard

Drivers Hit and Kill Animals Too ( SFGate

And More Millions to Widen Roads ( MarinIJ

Letters: S.F. Dumping Sewage into the Ocean? ( SFChron

