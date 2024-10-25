Headlines, October 25

- North Berkeley BART Project Gets State Grant (Berkeleyside)
- And More on SFMTA Upgrading its Computer Again (Wired)
- Transit Measures on the Ballot (SmartCitiesDive)
- Grant for Battery Ferries (MarineLink)
- BART to Pay Millions Over Vaccine Mandates (SFChron)
- Great Highway Park is Next Valencia? (MissionLocal)
- Berkeley's Competing Measures to Repair Streets (Berkeleyside)
- Police Identify Man Killed by Truck Driver in Cole Valley (SFChron)
- A Driver, not a 'Car', Hits a Cyclists Near Fisherman's Wharf (SFStandard)
- Drivers Hit and Kill Animals Too (SFGate)
- And More Millions to Widen Roads (MarinIJ)
- Letters: S.F. Dumping Sewage into the Ocean? (SFChron)
