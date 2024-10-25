Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 25

8:06 AM PDT on October 25, 2024

  • North Berkeley BART Project Gets State Grant (Berkeleyside)
  • And More on SFMTA Upgrading its Computer Again (Wired)
  • Transit Measures on the Ballot (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Grant for Battery Ferries (MarineLink)
  • BART to Pay Millions Over Vaccine Mandates (SFChron)
  • Great Highway Park is Next Valencia? (MissionLocal)
  • Berkeley's Competing Measures to Repair Streets (Berkeleyside)
  • Police Identify Man Killed by Truck Driver in Cole Valley (SFChron)
  • A Driver, not a 'Car', Hits a Cyclists Near Fisherman's Wharf (SFStandard)
  • Drivers Hit and Kill Animals Too (SFGate)
  • And More Millions to Widen Roads (MarinIJ)
  • Letters: S.F. Dumping Sewage into the Ocean? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

