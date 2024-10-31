Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Spooky Headlines, October 31

8:19 AM PDT on October 31, 2024

  • S.F. Street Openings for Halloween (MissionLocal)
  • San Francisco's New Parks (SFChron)
  • More on Fund-the-Bus/Tax Uber Prop (SFStandard)
  • More on Great Highway Park (SFStandard, Grist)
  • The U.S. and High-speed Rail (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Loans for More BART Cars (ProgressiveRailroading)
  • Dump Trucks Will Continue Through Deadly Cole Valley Intersection (SFStandard)
  • Pedestrian Deaths and LA vs. San Francisco (CalCityNews)
  • Berkeley NIMBYs Lose their Minds Over Proposal to End Single Family Zoning (Berkeleyside)
  • Striking Hotel Workers Block Cable Car (SFStandard)
  • Confrontation with Police Union Head Over 'Jaywalking' Arrest (MissionLocal)
  • Legitimately Terrifying Bike Robbery but Good Result (SFGate)

Summit Asks: How Great Could Bay Area Public Transit Be?

A short summit brought together a who's who of advocates, officials, and leaders to talk about their vision for the future of public transportation in the Bay Area.

November 1, 2024
Commentary: Vote ‘Yes’ on L and Fund the Bus

According to data from Muni, the main reason people take public transit is for dining out, socializing, or entertainment. In other words, the main reason people ride Muni is to support San Francisco’s small businesses.

Cyn Wang
October 31, 2024
Headlines, October 30

October 30, 2024
