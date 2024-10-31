Spooky Headlines, October 31

- S.F. Street Openings for Halloween (MissionLocal)
- San Francisco's New Parks (SFChron)
- More on Fund-the-Bus/Tax Uber Prop (SFStandard)
- More on Great Highway Park (SFStandard, Grist)
- The U.S. and High-speed Rail (SmartCitiesDive)
- Loans for More BART Cars (ProgressiveRailroading)
- Dump Trucks Will Continue Through Deadly Cole Valley Intersection (SFStandard)
- Pedestrian Deaths and LA vs. San Francisco (CalCityNews)
- Berkeley NIMBYs Lose their Minds Over Proposal to End Single Family Zoning (Berkeleyside)
- Striking Hotel Workers Block Cable Car (SFStandard)
- Confrontation with Police Union Head Over 'Jaywalking' Arrest (MissionLocal)
- Legitimately Terrifying Bike Robbery but Good Result (SFGate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?