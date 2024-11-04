Headlines, November 4

- Caltrain Seeks Volunteers for Walk/Bike Panel (SMDailyJournal)
- BART Police Arrest Suspected Stabber (SFChron, SFGate, NBCBayArea)
- BART Vaccine Mandate Lawsuits May Set Legal Precedent (Reuters)
- More on One-Block of 'Protected' Bike Lane in front of City Hall (UnderscoreSF)
- SFPD Union Suing to Do Traffic Stops (SFChron)
- Breaking Down the Mayoral and Supervisor Candidates (SFExaminer)
- Breaking Down S.F.'s Voting Blocks (SFChron)
- More on Bay Area's Bumpy Roads (ABC7)
- San Francisco Losing Outdoor Dining Spots (SFChron)
- Strava Art in San Francisco (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Vote 'Yes' for Great Highway Park [and Other Election Thoughts] (SFStandard)
