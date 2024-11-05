Headlines, Election Day, November 5

- VTA Offers Free Rides to the Polls (CBSLocal)
- BART District 9 Candidates (MissionLocal)
- Oakland Transit Voter Advice (Oaklandside)
- More on Federal Funds to Electrify Ferries (SFExaminer)
- Hyperbolic Headline and the Great Highway (NYTimes)
- More on Enforcement Cameras (NBCBayArea)
- More on Plans for Embarcadero Plaza Revamp (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Election Day in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- More on BART Stabbing Suspect (SFChron)
- BART Attack Unsettles Riders [Wait Until they Hear How Dangerous it is to Drive] (SFChron)
- Do Freeway Shooters Unsettle Drivers? (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
