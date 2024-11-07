Headlines, November 7

- Muni Funding Measure on Track to Fail, Despite Getting Majority (SFExaminer)
- Car Brains Freaking With Prop. K 'Too Close to Call' (SFChron)
- Transit Ballot Measures do Well (MassTransit)
- Danny Sauter Leads in District 3 Race to Replace Peskin (SFExaminer, MissionLocal)
- What Trump will Mean for Transportation Policy (SmartCitiesDive)
- On Opening of India Basin Waterfront Park (SFGate)
- More on Electric Ferries (Planetizen)
- Finding Steel from the Old Bay Bridge (SFGate)
- 24th and Valencia Mural (MissionLocal)
- It'll Soon be Okay to Dance in Golden Gate Park (SFStandard)
