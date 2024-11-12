Headlines, November 12

- San Francisco Trades Some Free Private Car Storage to Save Lives (SFStandard, ABC7, NBCBayArea)
- Updated Ballot Measure Breakdowns (SFChron)
- Trump Will Try to Roll Back Biden Era Rail Investments (EastBayTimes)
- Marin Supes Vote to Destroy RSR Bridge Bike Lane (EastBayTimes)
- What will Mayor-Elect Daniel Lurie Do Differently? (SFExaminer)
- Will Engardio Survive Prop. K Passage? (SFChron)
- How Bad is Crime on BART? (SFChron)
- Imagining Great Highway Park with AI (SFStandard)
- More Robo Taxis (SFChron)
- New Lights for JFK Promenade (SFStandard)
- Muni Merch Store (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Rolling Towards a Good Solution with Marin Bus Yard Discussion (MarinIJ)
