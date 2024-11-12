Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 12

8:02 AM PST on November 12, 2024

  • San Francisco Trades Some Free Private Car Storage to Save Lives (SFStandard, ABC7, NBCBayArea)
  • Updated Ballot Measure Breakdowns (SFChron)
  • Trump Will Try to Roll Back Biden Era Rail Investments (EastBayTimes)
  • Marin Supes Vote to Destroy RSR Bridge Bike Lane (EastBayTimes)
  • What will Mayor-Elect Daniel Lurie Do Differently? (SFExaminer)
  • Will Engardio Survive Prop. K Passage? (SFChron)
  • How Bad is Crime on BART? (SFChron)
  • Imagining Great Highway Park with AI (SFStandard)
  • More Robo Taxis (SFChron)
  • New Lights for JFK Promenade (SFStandard)
  • Muni Merch Store (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Rolling Towards a Good Solution with Marin Bus Yard Discussion (MarinIJ)

