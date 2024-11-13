Headlines, November 13

- Vision Zero is a Bust (SFStandard)
- Ballot Measures and Transportation (Governing)
- How the National Election will Impact Transportation (ConstructionDive)
- Who's In, Who's Out on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors (SFExaminer)
- Caltrans Engineers Still Have no Idea How to Build Safe Bike Lanes (SFGate)
- Life as a BART Bathroom Attendant (SFStandard)
- BART Slasher Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder (SFChron)
- Can Daniel Lurie Deliver on Housing? (SFChron)
- Central SoMa Tennis Court Could Become Housing (SFChron)
- Seawall for Ocean Beach (SFChron)
- Berkeley's Race for Mayor Still Not Determined (Berkeleyside)
- The Illusion of the Transamerica Pyramid (SFGate)
