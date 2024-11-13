Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 13

7:50 AM PST on November 13, 2024

  • Vision Zero is a Bust (SFStandard)
  • Ballot Measures and Transportation (Governing)
  • How the National Election will Impact Transportation (ConstructionDive)
  • Who's In, Who's Out on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors (SFExaminer)
  • Caltrans Engineers Still Have no Idea How to Build Safe Bike Lanes (SFGate)
  • Life as a BART Bathroom Attendant (SFStandard)
  • BART Slasher Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder (SFChron)
  • Can Daniel Lurie Deliver on Housing? (SFChron)
  • Central SoMa Tennis Court Could Become Housing (SFChron)
  • Seawall for Ocean Beach (SFChron)
  • Berkeley's Race for Mayor Still Not Determined (Berkeleyside)
  • The Illusion of the Transamerica Pyramid (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Alameda

Alameda Expands Water Shuttle Schedule

The little yellow boat carried 34,000 passengers in its first three months of service, so more runs were added.

November 13, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Highway to Hell: Fed Infrastructure Funding, Even Under Biden, Has Been Terrible for the Environment

November 13, 2024
Elections and Politics

Advocates Making Inroads in East Bay Cities

Last week we talking about some key elections that were actually positive for the livable-streets movement. Here are a few more scattered around the East Bay

November 12, 2024
See all posts