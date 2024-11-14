Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 14

7:56 AM PST on November 14, 2024

  • SFMTA Plans to Cut Bus Frequency on Major Lines (SFExaminer, NBCBayArea)
  • Cable Car Cuts Due to Muni Deficit? (SFChron)
  • BART Gets Loan for Car Upgrades (Planetizen)
  • Marin and Sonoma Look to Coordinate Transit (MarinIJ)
  • More on Daylighting (Axios)
  • Cities with Best Public Transportation (Travel&Leisure)
  • Progress on Night Train from S.F. to L.A.? (KRON4)
  • California Large Vehicle Emissions Rules Going into Effect (SFGate)
  • San Jose Has Healthiest Citizens? (SFGate)
  • S.F. Street Party Ending (SFGate)
  • More on Muni Merch (SFGate)
  • Letters: Driver Whines Over Need to Take Sunset Instead of Great Highway (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

