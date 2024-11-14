Headlines, November 14

- SFMTA Plans to Cut Bus Frequency on Major Lines (SFExaminer, NBCBayArea)
- Cable Car Cuts Due to Muni Deficit? (SFChron)
- BART Gets Loan for Car Upgrades (Planetizen)
- Marin and Sonoma Look to Coordinate Transit (MarinIJ)
- More on Daylighting (Axios)
- Cities with Best Public Transportation (Travel&Leisure)
- Progress on Night Train from S.F. to L.A.? (KRON4)
- California Large Vehicle Emissions Rules Going into Effect (SFGate)
- San Jose Has Healthiest Citizens? (SFGate)
- S.F. Street Party Ending (SFGate)
- More on Muni Merch (SFGate)
- Letters: Driver Whines Over Need to Take Sunset Instead of Great Highway (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?