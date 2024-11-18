Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 18

7:55 AM PST on November 18, 2024

  • New Taxes and Fees Considered to Fund Muni (SFExaminer)
  • More on Looming Muni Cuts (KQED)
  • Muni Crackdown on Fare Evasion (SFChron)
  • Business Group Asks for More Police on BART (NBCBayArea)
  • Advocates Celebrate Sunset Beach Park (SFChron)
  • Bicyclist Celebrate Path on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (MarinIJ)
  • New Crosswalks in the Mission (SFGate)
  • Caltrain's Old Trains Heading to Peru (EastBayTimes)
  • Trump Likely to Dismantle Biden-Era Emissions Reduction Credits (SFChron)
  • California's Efforts to Promote Electric Vehicles (SFGate)
  • More on Latest Caltrans Cyclist Meat-Grinder (SFChron)
  • Forum: New Housing Laws Coming in 2025 (SFChron)

Vision Zero

Reasons for Hope at this Year’s World Day of Remembrance

With no tangible improvements in the Vision Zero stats, many advocates express hope that a new mayoral administration and board of supervisors could finally start making streets safer

November 18, 2024
SFMTA

A Bike and Roll Plan for San Francisco’s Future

...if SFMTA can deliver 

Trish Gump and Zach Lipton
November 18, 2024
‘President Tariff’ is Back — and the Struggling Bike Industry is Nervous

November 18, 2024
