Headlines, November 18

- New Taxes and Fees Considered to Fund Muni (SFExaminer)
- More on Looming Muni Cuts (KQED)
- Muni Crackdown on Fare Evasion (SFChron)
- Business Group Asks for More Police on BART (NBCBayArea)
- Advocates Celebrate Sunset Beach Park (SFChron)
- Bicyclist Celebrate Path on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge (MarinIJ)
- New Crosswalks in the Mission (SFGate)
- Caltrain's Old Trains Heading to Peru (EastBayTimes)
- Trump Likely to Dismantle Biden-Era Emissions Reduction Credits (SFChron)
- California's Efforts to Promote Electric Vehicles (SFGate)
- More on Latest Caltrans Cyclist Meat-Grinder (SFChron)
- Forum: New Housing Laws Coming in 2025 (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?