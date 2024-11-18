This Week: SFMTA Board, Sports and Urban Development, Muni Funding

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday SFMTA Board Meeting. The board will approve (or not) curbside protected bike lanes on Valencia. It will also vote on maintaining open streets on Hayes. And there will be an update on the bike plan. Tuesday, November 19, 1 p.m., Room 400, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday Sports as a Catalyst for Economic Growth. Join SPUR at Chase Center for a discussion about sports, development, and economics. Tuesday, November 19, 5-7 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.
- Wednesday Muni Funding Working Group. The Mayor’s Office, Board of Supervisors, Controller, SFMTA leadership, community partners, and members of the public provide recommendations to address the funding gap. Wednesday, November 20, 2 p.m., Room 400, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Thursday Intro to Biking in SF with Bay Wheels. Join SFBike online for this comprehensive webinar about bicycling for everyday riding in SF and how to use the Bay Wheels system. Thursday, November 21, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Richmond Street Complete Streets Workshop. This project will improve pedestrian connections between El Cerrito’s neighborhoods and the El Cerrito del Norte and Plaza BART stations, schools, parks, the Ohlone Greenway, civic destinations, and the businesses along San Pablo Avenue. Thursday, November 21, 6-7:30 p.m. City of El Cerrito City Hall, Council Chambers, 10890 San Pablo Ave., El Cerrito.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, November 22, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Dublin Blvd Iron Horse Trail Bridge Grand Opening. Join Bike East Bay, local staff, electeds, and advocates at this grand opening ceremony. Saturday, November 23, 10-11 a.m., Don Biddle Community Park, 6100 Horizon Pkwy., Dublin.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.