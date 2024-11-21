Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 21

8:05 AM PST on November 21, 2024

  • Citywide Bike Plan Doesn't go Far Enough (SFChron)
  • How to Avoid Parking in a Way that Endangers Pedestrians (SFChron)
  • More on Potential Muni Cuts (Planetizen)
  • Review of Muni's Bayview Shuttle (SFStandard)
  • Carnage Worsens on Caltrans's Urban Highways (SFGate)
  • More on Latest Caltrans Ramp Widening (Oaklandside)
  • Bas Declares Victory Over Bauters in Alameda County Race (BayAreaReporter)
  • Sophie Hahn Concedes to Adena Ishii in Berkeley Mayor's Race (Berkeleyside, SFChron)
  • New Apartments for Rockridge? (Oaklandside)
  • Old Ferry is a Little Park (SFChron)
  • When Can You Put Your Poncho Away? (SFChron)
  • Obit: Adah Bakalinsky, Writer of ‘Stairway Walks in San Francisco,’ Dies at 101 (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

