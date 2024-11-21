Headlines, November 21

- Citywide Bike Plan Doesn't go Far Enough (SFChron)
- How to Avoid Parking in a Way that Endangers Pedestrians (SFChron)
- More on Potential Muni Cuts (Planetizen)
- Review of Muni's Bayview Shuttle (SFStandard)
- Carnage Worsens on Caltrans's Urban Highways (SFGate)
- More on Latest Caltrans Ramp Widening (Oaklandside)
- Bas Declares Victory Over Bauters in Alameda County Race (BayAreaReporter)
- Sophie Hahn Concedes to Adena Ishii in Berkeley Mayor's Race (Berkeleyside, SFChron)
- New Apartments for Rockridge? (Oaklandside)
- Old Ferry is a Little Park (SFChron)
- When Can You Put Your Poncho Away? (SFChron)
- Obit: Adah Bakalinsky, Writer of ‘Stairway Walks in San Francisco,’ Dies at 101 (SFChron)
