Headlines, November 25

- Amazingly, Provide Good Transit Service, and People Ride (SFGate)
- More on Caltrain Electrification (RailwaySupply)
- Money for Great Highway Park Conversion (Hoodline)
- Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde Cable Car to be Temporarily Replaced with Buses (KRON4)
- Stretch of Hayes to Stay Open to People Friday/Saturday (SFExaminer)
- Fines, in Addition to Lives Saved, from Speed Cameras (ABC7)
- Fare Evader is Also Murder Suspect (SFGate, SFChron)
- Driver of Truck Can't See Man on Ground in Front of Him, Runs him Over and Kills Him (EastBayTimes)
- Trains Still Don't Exist in Media Stories About Holiday Travel (ABC7)
- Commentary: Let Students Ride BART for Free (BerkeleyHigh)
- Commentary: Let's Move Forward on Great Highway Park (SFChron)
- Commentary: San Francisco's Solutions are in its Streets (SFChron)
