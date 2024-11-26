Headlines, November 26

- How Will Daniel Lurie Govern? (MissionLocal)
- Profile of Berkeley's New Mayor Elect (Berkeleyside)
- SMART Train Agenda (MarinIJ)
- More on Cable Car Shutdown (SFChron)
- Store Your Private Car on Public Street for Free Over the Holidays (KALW)
- Concord Driver Kills Cyclist (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian Off Valencia Street (MissionLocal)
- Vallejo Police Break up Giant Sideshow (SFChron)
- Murder Suspect Arrested on BART (SFStandard)
- Letters: Paint Curbs Before Issuing Daylighting Tickets (SFChron)
- Commentary: Cactus on the Sidewalk Should Not be Priority (SFChron)
- Commentary: California Goes YIMBY (SFChron)
