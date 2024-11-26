Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, November 26

8:39 AM PST on November 26, 2024

  • How Will Daniel Lurie Govern? (MissionLocal)
  • Profile of Berkeley's New Mayor Elect (Berkeleyside)
  • SMART Train Agenda (MarinIJ)
  • More on Cable Car Shutdown (SFChron)
  • Store Your Private Car on Public Street for Free Over the Holidays (KALW)
  • Concord Driver Kills Cyclist (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian Off Valencia Street (MissionLocal)
  • Vallejo Police Break up Giant Sideshow (SFChron)
  • Murder Suspect Arrested on BART (SFStandard)
  • Letters: Paint Curbs Before Issuing Daylighting Tickets (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Cactus on the Sidewalk Should Not be Priority (SFChron)
  • Commentary: California Goes YIMBY (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USABicycling

How America’s ‘Soft Power’ is Shaping Mobility Around the World — And How Cities Like Tirana Are Resisting it

November 26, 2024
Daylighting

Commentary: Will San Francisco Succeed at Daylighting?

Unfortunately, with the debate about painting curbs or not, the city seems to be setting itself up for failure

November 26, 2024
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Should States Like Texas Be Allowed to Grade Their Own Highway Homework?

November 25, 2024
See all posts