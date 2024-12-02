It’s Our End of the Year Fundraising Drive. Help Us Meet Our $40,000 Goal.

2024 has been an eventful and tumultuous year. With so much uncertainty about 2025, we thought it’d be nice to focus on some of the positives and good news from 2024 to kick off our end-of-the-year fundraising drive. Across the state, we hope to raise $40,000.

If you’re already planning to donate, you can skip the highlights of the year-that-was and get started here: Reminder, all donations are tax deductible.

Just click the button...

Many of our favorite stories from the year show how activism can have an impact, even if sometimes it takes years of work: voters made certain that politicians will never be able to roll back Great Highway Park, the MTA reversed course on the Valencia Street center-running bike lane and approved a new plan to put in “traditional” protected bike lanes and Caltrain continued to move forward with its electrification plans.

Not every major story in Streetsblog SF takes place within city-boundaries. When asked what some of the “most fun” stories of the past year were, Streetsblog SF editor Roger Rudick mentioned the stories above, but also the exciting changes happening in Emeryville and the success of Woodstock the water ferry that runs between Oakland and Alameda.

Just click the button...

We know that many of you came out to support us at the Streetsblog SF/CAL joint anniversary party, and we appreciate that! More than any other Streetsblog, Streetsblog SF is supported by readers, so if making a donation is within your budget, please consider making a donation now!