Events

This Week: Bikes on BART, Lafayette Social, Colby & Hillegass Slow Streets

8:24 AM PST on December 2, 2024

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Monday/tonight! BART Bicycle Advisory Task Force. This panel reviews BART bicycle programs and works to improve access. Monday/tonight, December 2, 6-8 p.m. Link here to attend the meeting.
  • Tuesday Bike East Bay Social in Lafayette. Come meet fellow bikey folks at Headlands Brewing in Lafayette. Drinks are available for purchase. Tuesday, December 3, 5-7:30 p.m. Headland Brewing, 3420 Mount Diablo Blvd Suite A, Lafayette.
  • Wednesday Colby and Hillegass Slow Streets. Oakland’s Department of Transportation has scheduled a community meeting to inform the community about a traffic calming pilot in North Oakland. Come discuss. Wednesday, December 4, 5:30-7 p.m. College Avenue, Presbyterian, 5951 College Ave., Oakland.
  • Wednesday Smart City Cycling. Join this San Francisco Bicycle Coalition presentation covering biking in the Bay Area. This is the perfect class for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic and anyone already riding to hone their skills. Wednesday, December 4, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Thursday Winter Biking. Are you comfortable riding in fair weather but would like to continue riding even when it’s dark, cold, or rainy? Get some tips from the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition for staying warm, dry, and visible during this 1 hour class. Thursday, December 5, 7-8 p.m Register for Zoom link.
  • Friday Emeryville Car-Free Holiday Parade. Come roll, scoot, and stroll for the Tree Lighting and Car Free Holiday Parade. Festivities start at City Hall. Friday, December 6, 4-10 p.m. Starts at Emeryville City Hall, 1333 Park Avenue.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

