Headlines, December 3

- BART to Raise Fares (Planetizen)
- Santa Monica's Transit to Join BART in Banning Troublesome Riders (SMDailyPress)
- More on Clipper Card Balances (CBSRadio)
- More on Woman Shot by BART Officers (EastBayTimes)
- Losers on Prop. K Vote Trying to Recall Supervisor Joel Engardio (SFStandard)
- Drivers Furious City Wants Payment for Storing Private Property (SFStandard)
- Cliff Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis, Came out of Nowhere (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Richardson Bay Also Came out of Nowhere (MarinIJ)
- Building Killed Innocent Car Passenger (MissionLocal)
- Golden Gate Bridge Will Stop Singing (SFChron)
- Sidewalk Art Project Memorializes Lives Lost (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?