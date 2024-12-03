Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 3

8:16 AM PST on December 3, 2024

  • BART to Raise Fares (Planetizen)
  • Santa Monica's Transit to Join BART in Banning Troublesome Riders (SMDailyPress)
  • More on Clipper Card Balances (CBSRadio)
  • More on Woman Shot by BART Officers (EastBayTimes)
  • Losers on Prop. K Vote Trying to Recall Supervisor Joel Engardio (SFStandard)
  • Drivers Furious City Wants Payment for Storing Private Property (SFStandard)
  • Cliff Wasn't Wearing Hi-Vis, Came out of Nowhere (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Richardson Bay Also Came out of Nowhere (MarinIJ)
  • Building Killed Innocent Car Passenger (MissionLocal)
  • Golden Gate Bridge Will Stop Singing (SFChron)
  • Sidewalk Art Project Memorializes Lives Lost (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

It’s Our End of the Year Fundraising Drive. Help Us Meet Our $40,000 Goal.

December 2, 2024
Slow Streets

New ‘Traffic Monitoring’ Site Consolidates Data on Car Volumes & Speeds

Now anyone can go online and take a look at Telraam data to see car volumes, speeds, and more

December 2, 2024
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Eyes on the Street: OC Streetcar Construction Progress

December 2, 2024
See all posts