Commentary: Sara Barz is a Great Pick for SFMTA Board

Mayor London Breed nominated Sara Barz to the SFMTA Board of Directors, a decision that should make anyone who cares about the future of San Francisco's streets sit up and pay attention. If confirmed, Barz will step into one of the most consequential roles shaping how San Franciscans get around—a role that directly influences everything from Muni reliability to street safety to bike lane expansion.

Barz’s professional background and community involvement make her a strong candidate for the SFMTA Board. As a transportation professional, Barz earned a master’s degree in City and Regional Planning from UC Berkeley and has since worked across the public and private sectors to advance sustainable and equitable mobility in both the Bay Area and around the world. She co-founded Seamless Bay Area, an organization dedicated to integrating and improving public transit across the region, and is a steward for Slow Hearst, where she advocates for the slow street in her neighborhood. Barz is also an active volunteer with KidSafe SF, where she helps push for safer city streets for children and families.

Barz’s leadership extends into local politics and advocacy. She is a founding board member of the Westside Family Democratic Club and played a key role in the successful “Yes on J” campaign in 2022, which created the now iconic JFK Promenade in Golden Gate Park. She currently serves as the District 7 representative on the San Francisco County Transportation Authority Community (CTA) Advisory Committee, where she works on community-centered transportation solutions.

Her nomination comes at a time when the SFMTA is facing heightened public scrutiny from a vocal minority that brazenly seek to obstruct the agency’s progress on projects both big and small. From resistance to slow streets, parking restrictions and protected bike lanes to challenges in advancing transit-first policies, the SFMTA’s mission to create safer, more sustainable, and equitable transportation has never been more critical—or more under fire.

Barz’s appointment could represent a crucial step toward rebuilding trust in the agency. Her expertise in community organizing and steadfast commitment to the principles of the City’s Transit-First Policy position her as a leader who can not only uphold the agency’s core mission but also work collaboratively with communities and stakeholders to move San Francisco forward.

“I’m deeply honored to be appointed by Mayor London Breed to the Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors,” Barz said in a statement. “I am incredibly passionate about the work I have been doing in the transportation field for the last decade, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute my expertise toward helping the SFMTA overcome some of its most pressing challenges. In particular, I look forward to ensuring that Muni is fully funded, building trust with all San Franciscans and addressing the street safety crisis.”

“I appointed Sara to the CTA, and she has exceeded my expectations,” said District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar. “She not only has technical expertise but has also been a fierce advocate for our community. She is a true Westside bike mom who has consistently supported Westside projects. I am very excited to support her nomination to the SFMTA Board. She is both technically qualified and a committed community member.”

“It’s crucial that the SFMTA Board keep momentum on major decisions like the City’s next Vision Zero policy,” said Jodie Medeiros, Executive Director of Walk SF. “Sara Barz offers deep knowledge and commitment on transportation issues, and we hope she is quickly appointed.”

The nomination process requires both a recommendation from the Board of Supervisors’ Rules Committee—comprising Supervisors Peskin, Safai, and Walton—and final confirmation by the full Board of Supervisors. This means Barz will need to navigate a thorough review of her qualifications and vision for the agency.

Adding to the complexity, Supervisor Peskin, chair of the Rules Committee and a known critic of the Breed administration, may resist the nomination. With Peskin set to leave office after losing the mayoral race, many suspect he may attempt to delay the process until Mayor-Elect Lurie’s administration takes over. This political gamesmanship could further complicate Barz’s path to confirmation, despite her qualifications and support from transit advocates. Advocates are hopeful that with enough public pressure, the process will focus on the urgent need for strong leadership on the SFMTA Board, rather than political maneuvering.

But this isn’t just about the confirmation process—it’s about what happens after. Advocates know the SFMTA Board needs members who will fight for street designs that don’t just tinker at the edges but fundamentally transform how our streets are used. With the looming fiscal cliff for transit operations, the agency also needs steady leadership to champion the funding measures needed to prevent service cuts and enhance Muni service. Barz has an opportunity to become a powerful voice for change, and we should all listen closely to what she has to say.

If you believe in a San Francisco where no one fears crossing the street, where buses and trains show up on time, and where riding a bike feels as safe as driving a car, this is the kind of leadership we need on the SFMTA Board. Here’s hoping the Board of Supervisors recognizes what Sara Barz could bring to the table—and gives her the green light to get to work.



The Rules Committee will consider Sara’s nomination on Monday, December 9th. You can help ensure Barz is confirmed to the SFMTA Board by submitting a letter to the Board of Supervisors letting them know you support her nomination. Submit your letter by Friday, December 6th to ensure your voice is heard.