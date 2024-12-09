This Week: Pacific Greenway, Night Riding, Morning Ride

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Pacific Ave Neighborhood Greenway. Alameda's Slow Street segments of Pacific Ave., San Jose Ave./Morton St. and Versailles Ave. will be converted to a Neighborhood Greenway. Come learn about the project. Tuesday, December 10, 6-7:30 p.m. Alameda Main Library, 1550 Oak Street, Alameda.
- Wednesday Night and All-Weather Biking. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class is for intermediate riders who are comfortable riding on city streets, but could use pointers for riding in all conditions. Wednesday, December 11, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, December 13, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Hands-On Fix-a-Flat Workshop. Join Bike East Bay for an interactive, hands-on workshop on fixing flats and inner tube patching, as well as strategies to avoid flats. Saturday, December 14, 1-2:30 p.m. Berkeley Public Library, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch, 1901 Russell Street, Berkeley.
- Saturday Bike Meditation. For cyclists who want more presence in their life or are interested in increasing, or being introduced to, mindfulness and meditation. Saturday, December 14, 2-4 p.m., Scott Street Labyrinth, 52-98 Scott Street, S.F.
- Saturday Holiday Lights Bike Ride with the Rusty Relics Club. The Rusty Relics antique bike club and Norm’s Barber Shop are leading this ride with the Pleasanton Pedalers down Main Street, Pleasanton to see the holiday lights on Candy Cane Lane. Saturday, December 14, 6-8 p.m., Norm’s Barber Shop, 164 Main Street, Pleasanton.
