Headlines, December 11

- Can a Ballot Measure Save BART? (Politico)
- Polling, Transportation Tax, and the North Bay (MarinIJ)
- More on Proposal to Stop Old Diesel Locomotives Sales (KQED)
- Lowest Income Have Highest Transportation Costs (SmartCitiesDive)
- Pete Buttigieg Reflects (Travel&Leisure)
- GM Leaving Robocar Business (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer)
- NYC Has Same Housing Goals (SFChron)
- S.F. Claws Back RV Parking Restrictions (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Power Pole Came out of Nowhere. Then Parked Patrol Cars Also Came out of Nowhere (EastBayTimes)
- The Best and Worst Parks (SFChron)
- Artwork Coming to Berkeley Parks (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Make BART and Muni Free (EastBayTimes)
