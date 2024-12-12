Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 12

8:12 AM PST on December 12, 2024

  • San Franciscans Using Bay Wheels More than Ever (SFChron)
  • Caltrain Considers More Theme Trains to Events (SFGate, SFStandard)
  • SFMTA to Delay Daylighting (SFGate)
  • And More Whinging About Daylighting (KCRA, Berkeleyside)
  • The Presidio Turned into Dense Housing? (SFGate)
  • Supervisor Chan's Residents Only Care About Parking? (MissionLocal)
  • Drivers Ask: "How Dare the City Enforce Clearly Marked, Long-Set Parking Rules!" (SFChron)
  • Walgreens Comes out of Nowhere (SFChron)
  • Remember, Always Wear Hi-Vis, Be Seen, Be Safe! (SFGate)
  • Letters: Restrictions Won't Solve Housing (SFChron)
  • Commentary: 101 Widened, North Bay Local Traffic Gets Worse, Must be Unrelated? (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Implications of a Possible Engardio Recall (MissionLocal)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

