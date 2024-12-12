Headlines, December 12

- San Franciscans Using Bay Wheels More than Ever (SFChron)
- Caltrain Considers More Theme Trains to Events (SFGate, SFStandard)
- SFMTA to Delay Daylighting (SFGate)
- And More Whinging About Daylighting (KCRA, Berkeleyside)
- The Presidio Turned into Dense Housing? (SFGate)
- Supervisor Chan's Residents Only Care About Parking? (MissionLocal)
- Drivers Ask: "How Dare the City Enforce Clearly Marked, Long-Set Parking Rules!" (SFChron)
- Walgreens Comes out of Nowhere (SFChron)
- Remember, Always Wear Hi-Vis, Be Seen, Be Safe! (SFGate)
- Letters: Restrictions Won't Solve Housing (SFChron)
- Commentary: 101 Widened, North Bay Local Traffic Gets Worse, Must be Unrelated? (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Implications of a Possible Engardio Recall (MissionLocal)
