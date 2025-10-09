Call to Action: Urge Gov to Sign Red Light Camera Bill

Walk San Francisco and other advocates are urging people to call or email Governor Newsom to make sure he approves S.B. 720. From Walk S.F.:

We’re down to the wire with showing support for the lifesaving red light camera bill, SB 720. Governor Newsom must sign or veto all legislation he’s considering by Monday.

Help deliver a big surge of phone calls to Governor Newsom’s office TODAY in support of SB 720!

Dial (916) 445-2841. Press ‘1’ to continue in English, then press ‘6’ to speak to a representative. You will then have the option to press ‘3’ to leave a message, but we encourage you to stay on the line to talk with a person.

Script:

My name is ________ and I’m calling from __________ in support of SB 720, the red light camera reform bill. I’m asking Governor Newsom to sign SB 720 so cities can better harness automated enforcement to save lives. Thank you.