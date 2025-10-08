Headlines, October 8

- Transit Rescue Funds Still Await Gov's Signature (theFrisc)
- More on BayPass Pilot Success (MassTransit)
- Marin Transit Service Changes (MarinIJ)
- SMART Windsor Station Wins Award (RT&S)
- Another BART Fire? (SFChron)
- Walk and Roll to School Week (KTVU)
- New Housing in North Beach? (SFStandard)
- District 2 Supervisor Stephen Sherrill Supports Upzoning? (MissionLocal)
- Supes Make Graffiti Abatement Program Permanent (SFExaminer)
- Driver Hits Three Pedestrians in Pac Heights (SFChron)
- On Mayor Lee's 'State of the City' (EastBayTimes, Oaklandside)
- Commentary: I Have Housing, How Dare You Build Housing for Other People (SFExaminer)
