Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 8

8:27 AM PDT on October 8, 2025

  • Transit Rescue Funds Still Await Gov's Signature (theFrisc)
  • More on BayPass Pilot Success (MassTransit)
  • Marin Transit Service Changes (MarinIJ)
  • SMART Windsor Station Wins Award (RT&S)
  • Another BART Fire? (SFChron)
  • Walk and Roll to School Week (KTVU)
  • New Housing in North Beach? (SFStandard)
  • District 2 Supervisor Stephen Sherrill Supports Upzoning? (MissionLocal)
  • Supes Make Graffiti Abatement Program Permanent (SFExaminer)
  • Driver Hits Three Pedestrians in Pac Heights (SFChron)
  • On Mayor Lee's 'State of the City' (EastBayTimes, Oaklandside)
  • Commentary: I Have Housing, How Dare You Build Housing for Other People (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

