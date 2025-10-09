Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 9

8:38 AM PDT on October 9, 2025

  • Caltrain Pumping Juice into the Grid (KPIX)
  • Grade Separations for Caltrain in Palo Alto (PaloAltoOnline)
  • Another Driver Kills a Pedestrian in Bernal (MissionLocal)
  • Marin Students Walk and Bike to School (MarinIJ)
  • Making San Antonio in Palo Alto More Walkable/Bikeable (PaloAltoOnline)
  • Mayor Lurie Revamps Street Teams (SFChron)
  • SFPD Can Stop Illegal Street Vending (MisisonLocal)
  • More on Potrero Yard Housing (VoiceofSF)
  • Tech-Backed Poll Shows San Francisco Likes Waymo (SFStandard)
  • Hiking San Francisco's Perimeter (SFChron)
  • Newsom Signs Bill to Build Highway that Will be Underwater (EastBaytimes)
  • BART to Host Jazz in North Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Alameda

Eyes on the Street: Update on Alameda’s Central Ave Project

A tour and progress report

October 9, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

America Has a Golden Opportunity to End the ‘Highway Boondoggle’ Crisis

October 9, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Newsom Signs Legislation to Streamline Student and Staff Housing at California Community Colleges

October 8, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, October 8

October 8, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

This Newsroom Is Looking For Its Next Big Tip on the Train

October 7, 2025
See all posts