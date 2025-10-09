Headlines, October 9

- Caltrain Pumping Juice into the Grid (KPIX)
- Grade Separations for Caltrain in Palo Alto (PaloAltoOnline)
- Another Driver Kills a Pedestrian in Bernal (MissionLocal)
- Marin Students Walk and Bike to School (MarinIJ)
- Making San Antonio in Palo Alto More Walkable/Bikeable (PaloAltoOnline)
- Mayor Lurie Revamps Street Teams (SFChron)
- SFPD Can Stop Illegal Street Vending (MisisonLocal)
- More on Potrero Yard Housing (VoiceofSF)
- Tech-Backed Poll Shows San Francisco Likes Waymo (SFStandard)
- Hiking San Francisco's Perimeter (SFChron)
- Newsom Signs Bill to Build Highway that Will be Underwater (EastBaytimes)
- BART to Host Jazz in North Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
