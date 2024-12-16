Headlines, December 16

- BART loses Power (SFChron)
- Lurie Mum on SFMTA Leader (SFExaminer)
- More on Jeff Tumlin's Departure (KTVU, Hoodline)
- Valencia Merchant Subgroup Opposed to all Bike Lanes (MissionLocal)
- Parking Scofflaw Finally Gets Towed (SFChron)
- More on Richmond-San Rafael Bike Path (KQED)
- Marin Approves Transportation Plan (MarinIJ)
- Marin Transit Goes Solar (MarinIJ)
- Transit Agencies Debut New Signs (ContraCostaHerald)
- SFPD Motorist Crashes into, Kills Pedestrian (MissionLocal, SFGate, SFStandard)
- Commentary: An SF/LA Night Train? (GreenwichFreePress)
- Commentary: SF Fixes a Sidewalk (SFChron)
