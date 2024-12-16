Headlines, December 16

BART loses Power ( SFChron

Lurie Mum on SFMTA Leader ( SFExaminer

Hoodline) More on Jeff Tumlin's Departure ( KTVU

Valencia Merchant Subgroup Opposed to all Bike Lanes ( MissionLocal

Parking Scofflaw Finally Gets Towed ( SFChron

More on Richmond-San Rafael Bike Path ( KQED

Marin Approves Transportation Plan ( MarinIJ

Marin Transit Goes Solar ( MarinIJ

Transit Agencies Debut New Signs ( ContraCostaHerald

SFGate, SFStandard) SFPD Motorist Crashes into, Kills Pedestrian ( MissionLocal

Commentary: An SF/LA Night Train? ( GreenwichFreePress

Commentary: SF Fixes a Sidewalk ( SFChron

