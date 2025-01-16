Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 16

8:31 AM PST on January 16, 2025

  • BART Plans Weekend Work Between Walnut Creek and Concord (DanvilleSanRamon)
  • More on Congestion Pricing (Forbes)
  • Interview with S.F. District 3's Danny Sauter (MissionLocal)
  • Interview with S.F. District 9's Jackie Fielder (MissionLocal)
  • Who's Running for Open Oakland City Council Seat (Oaklandside)
  • Can't Have Real Protected Bike Lanes, but EV Chargers? Sure (SFExaminer)
  • S.F. Gets a Park Bench Donation (SFChron)
  • Another Terrorist Uses a Car to Kill (SFChron)
  • And Not-a-Terrorist Drives Wrong Way Down 101 (SFChron)
  • Bay Area Office Prices Bottom Out (SFChron)
  • Bad Economic Report for S.F. (SFChron)
  • It was a LONG Time Ago That California Last Constructed a Train Alignment Between LA/SF (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

San Francisco Builds a Jersey Barrier-Protected Bike Lane in the Tenderloin

SFMTA unintentionally just did the thing they say they can't do quickly and cheaply and without decades of outreach—truly protect cyclists. The new mayor needs to step in and make this the norm for quick-build protected bike lanes throughout the city

January 17, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, January 17

January 17, 2025
‘Transportation Cannot Do It Alone’: US DOT Dep. Sec. Polly Trottenberg Signs Off

January 17, 2025
Congestion Pricing Gets Kids To School On Time, Data Shows

January 17, 2025
