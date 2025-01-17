Headlines, January 17

- BART Screens Finally Show Major Transit Connections (TimeOut, RailwayAge)
- More on San Francisco Bike Plan (SFChron)'
- Oaklanders Debate Police Pursuit Policy (Oaklandside)
- The Invention Behind the Cable Car (IndiaToday)
- Transportation and Getting Kids to School (Oaklandside)
- Man Charged After Firing Gun at a Muni Bus (SFStandard)
- Who's in, Who's Out at S.F. City Hall (MissionLocal)
- Hint of Commercial Real Estate Rebound (SFExaminer)
- S.F. Traffic Getting Worse (SFExaminer)
- 25 San Francisco Things to Do (SFChron)
- Letters: Big Oil Should Take Blame for Global Warming (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 20
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?