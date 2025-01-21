Op-Ed: Designing for Speed Over Safety Kills Another Alameda Pedestrian

A driver killed an Alameda woman while she was walking across Ralph Appezzato Memorial Parkway (RAMP). This latest tragedy happened on Wednesday, Jan. 16.

The city's press release includes a few details about this, Alameda's first traffic fatality of the year. The cross street: Coral Sea Street (and Poggi St). The time: 6:30 p.m. on an otherwise normal evening (so dark but hardly late). The likely behavior of the motorist at the time: turning through the intersection to go westbound on RAMP (toward Alameda Point).

(C) Google Maps

It's not my place to speculate or to get ahead of staff's investigation into this specific crash and its specific conditions (or to get ahead of family and friends dealing with this horrible situation).

However, I think it is my place — and the broader public's place — to be upset that a person on foot was just killed in practically the same spot as another pedestrian five years ago.

That driver was under the influence of what sounds like a nasty combination of alcohol and drugs. One could say it was just a bad person who did a bad thing. But now the same bad thing has happened again — more or less — just with different actors.

We shouldn't shrug it off then and we shouldn't shrug it off now. The point of a Vision Zero program is to take systematic and ongoing efforts to have zero deaths and zero serious life-altering injuries on Alameda's streets.

In the meantime since 2020, the City of Alameda has established a "Rapid Response after Fatal Crashes Program." This will provide city staff with an impetus to make meaningful changes to the design of RAMP this time.

The crosswalk where the crashes happened. Note the yellow crosswalk paint indicating that it's near a school. The corner where the 2020 fatal crash happened is on the right, where the crossing guard is pictured. This Google Street View pic is from 2022.

Let me offer two high-level thoughts to guide the city's response:

First, Paint, plastic, and wishes don't protect people from speeding cars — concrete does. This is a point I've been reiterating at Transportation Commission meetings any time the Rapid Response program comes up. If the goal of this program is to deploy prompt improvements to address significant safety issues, then the materials need to be physically up to the task. ("Quick build" paint and plastic are certainly useful to have in the city's broader toolkit — but for the Rapid Response after Fatal Crashes Program, the materials should be harder.)

And then the city needs to ask:

If city staff and consultants think so based on their investigation, then figure out how to quickly implement some or all of those changes in appropriate materials.

A pedestrian's life saved thanks to concrete infrastructure in Manhattan. Concrete doesn't care if you're drunk or if the pedestrian just "came out of nowhere." Photo: Julie Margolies via West Side Rag

See an earlier post on the MorningBun blog titled "Immediate action" on traffic safety in Alameda vs. out at Alameda Point that compared the city's boldness at quickly deploying concrete K-rail at Alameda Point with the city's staid changes to Lincoln/Walnut multiple years after a driver killed a pedestrian at that intersection.

Second, Alameda needs to do better for the West End — and to enable this, those of us on the East End need to stop hogging more than our fair share of the city's time and resources.

Grand Street ate up an uncountable amount of the city's time and oxygen — and it's still not started (as pointed out by the SF Chronicle reporter assigned to report on this recent pedestrian fatality.) Currently Fernside Boulevard is getting attention for two phases strategically paced over many years. This next Transportation Commission meeting will also discuss upcoming paving projects across Bay Farm Island (including "complete street" improvements to Aughinbaugh Way and Mecartney Road.) All of those are worthwhile projects that should happen. But let's also be frank: the western side of Alameda just doesn't seem to get the attention that other parts of Alameda receive.

Another look at the deadly intersection @ Poggi and RAMP. Note the lack of a crosswalk on one side, let alone no pedestrian refuges or any features to slow turning drivers. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Both electeds and staff have said they're not going to hire more staff. So instead, do less for people like me — that is, people who live in the wealthiest eastern parts of Alameda and have the ears of city leaders.



Take those concrete barriers recently installed to protect a decorative wrought iron fence in front of Lincoln Park on the East End of Alameda, and move those barriers — along with the associated staff attention — to the West End. Let's not let problems like the dangerous design of RAMP linger for the people who live around there, may cross it regularly to go to school or to stores or to walk their dogs, and are stuck lower on the city's list for attention.

The street network on Alameda's West End seems to have two completely different problems: the arterials running east-west are currently too wide and fast, while the north-south connections are too few and too sparse. The east-west issues are going to get attention with improvements to Central and Lincoln and maybe a grant for Stargell. (And this Rapid Response should seriously consider a road diet along the length of RAMP.) But fully enabling walking and biking routes for more north-south connections remains an unaddressed challenge.

Alameda needs to consistently fund transportation safety improvements. After Supervisor Wilma Chan was killed by a driver in 2021, a majority of City Councilmembers voted to allocate $2 million toward traffic safety improvements. That was a one-time amount that was all used up. What would it look like to systematically fund street maintenance — with safety improvements as "built in" components of project budgets — on an ongoing basis?

With two new members on Alameda City Council, it's a critical time for all of us who care about traffic safety to share our concerns and priorities with Vice Mayor Michele Pryor and Councilmember Greg Boller. Please get ready to email them when the Fernside Boulevard Traffic Calming and Bikeways Project reaches City Council in the next couple months.

If this pedestrian fatality upsets you, you could also consider writing to them — as well as the entire City Council — at this time as well.

Let's give our condolences to the family and friends of this person — and ask more of our city.

A version of this post originally appeared in the MorningBun blog and is reprinted here with permission. Drew Dara-Abrams, in addition to writing the MorningBun, is a volunteer on the City of Alameda Transportation Commission.