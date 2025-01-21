This Week: Trump and Transit, SFBC Member Meeting, E-Bikes

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday Transportation and Trump. What will Trump mean for transit--particularly in the midst of ongoing fiscal challenges for many transit operators. Join SPUR for a discussion. Tuesday, January 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bicycle Coalition Member Meeting. This meeting will feature an SF Bicycle Coalition Board of Directors candidate forum. You must be a current member of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition to attend. Wednesday, January 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Children’s Day School, 333 Dolores Street, S.F.
- Thursday Introduction to E-Bikes. Electric bikes are a great solution for the hilly streets of San Francisco. Come learn how they work. Thursday, January 23, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Reflecting on Jeffrey Tumlin’s Impact at SFMTA. Join SPUR for a discussion about his tenure. Thursday, January 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F. There will be a reception afterwards, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Thursday Muni Funding Working Group Meeting. The Controller's Office will lead and facilitate a working group that includes the Mayor’s Office, Board of Supervisors, Controller, SFMTA leadership, community partners, and members of the public to gather public input, identify solutions, and provide recommendations to address the funding gap. Thursday, January 23, 10 a.m. SFCTA Hearing Room, 1455 Market Street, S.F.
- Saturday City of Berkeley Bicycle Plan. Come participate in an update to the Berkeley bike plan. Saturday, January 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Downtown Berkeley Farmers Market, Martin Luther King Jr Way & Center Street, Berkeley.
- Saturday Repair Cafe. Get your small household appliances, jewelry, bicycles and clothes repaired by experienced volunteers. Saturday, January 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Civic Park Community Center, 1375 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.