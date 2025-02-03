This Week: BART Bike Task Force, San Mateo City Council, Happy Hour

Here is a list of events this week.
- Monday/tonight! BART Bicycle Advisory Task Force. This panel reviews BART bicycle programs and works to improve access. Monday/tonight, February 3, 6-8 p.m. Link here to attend the meeting.
- Monday/tonight! San Mateo City Council Considers Ripping out Bike Lanes by Schools. Advocates in San Mateo are furious to learn that their city council is considering ripping out bike lanes. This will be a topic at the city council meeting Monday/tonight, February 3, 7 p.m. San Mateo City Hall, 330 W 20th Ave. (or via Zoom). Supporters of the bike lanes will be out front at 6:30 p.m. to rally and give comments.
- Tuesday East Bay Car Free Happy Hour. Whether you’re car free, car light, or just want to hang out with fun people and have nerdy urbanist conversations, everyone is welcome. Tuesday, February 4, 5:30 p.m. Two Pitchers Brewing Co., 2344 Webster Street, Oakland.
- Wednesday SPUR Book Club: Human Transit. SPUR is hosting a discussion with transportation expert Jarrett Walker of Human Transit: Revised Edition. Wednesday, February 5, 12:30-1:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F. Register to attend.
- Wednesday Night and All-Weather Biking. This San Francisco Bike Coalition webinar is for intermediate riders who are comfortable riding on city streets but want more info on safety and gear you’ll need to ride in all conditions. Wednesday, February 5, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Thursday Smart City Cycling. Looking to get comfortable riding a bike in San Francisco? Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a presentation for people interested in biking but intimidated by urban traffic, and anyone already riding who wants to hone their skills. Thursday, February 6, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom Link.
- Saturday Traffic Violence Rapid Response General Meeting. Traffic Violence Rapid Response is an all-volunteer group dedicated to bringing attention to traffic safety issues in and around Oakland, while advocating for infrastructure and policy solutions. Saturday, February 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. OakStop – Telegraph Gallery Suite, 1721 Broadway, Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.