Today's Headlines

Headlines, February 5

8:24 AM PST on February 5, 2025

  • SFMTA's 'Bike Plan' Lacks Details (theFrisc)
  • BART Crime Dips as Ridership Increases (Hoodline)
  • Rebuilt BART Escalator (Hoodline)
  • More on San Francisco's Traffic Enforcement Cameras (SFGate)
  • More on Muni Cuts (CBSLocal, SFExaminer)
  • Trump Goes off About Supposed HSR Plan 'Modifications' (RailwaySupply)
  • Trump's Return to Office Order to Bring Fed Workers Downtown (SFChron)
  • North Beach NIMBYs, 'Historic District' Could Prevent Housing (SFChron)
  • GM Laying off Cruise Employees (SFStandard)
  • Look out for Falling Trees in Storms (SFStandard)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: Muni Must Adapt (SFChron)

