Headlines, February 5

- SFMTA's 'Bike Plan' Lacks Details (theFrisc)
- BART Crime Dips as Ridership Increases (Hoodline)
- Rebuilt BART Escalator (Hoodline)
- More on San Francisco's Traffic Enforcement Cameras (SFGate)
- More on Muni Cuts (CBSLocal, SFExaminer)
- Trump Goes off About Supposed HSR Plan 'Modifications' (RailwaySupply)
- Trump's Return to Office Order to Bring Fed Workers Downtown (SFChron)
- North Beach NIMBYs, 'Historic District' Could Prevent Housing (SFChron)
- GM Laying off Cruise Employees (SFStandard)
- Look out for Falling Trees in Storms (SFStandard)
- But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: Muni Must Adapt (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?