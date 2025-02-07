Headlines, February 7

- Rational Transit Fares Finally on the Way? (MarinIJ)
- Family Sues BART Because Son 'Surfed' a Train (SFStandard)
- Progress on BART Escalator Canopies (MassTransit)
- More on Speed Cameras (CBSLocal)
- More on California HSR Report (Newsweek)
- S.F. 'Hospitality Zone' for Downtown (SFExaminer, ABC7)
- Democratic Governors Want to Keep EV Incentives (CleanTechnica)
- Plans for Downtown San Jose Music Pavilion (SJSpotlight)
- Oh the Injustice! 'To Have to Pay to Park on our Street is Crazy' (MarinIJ)
- Bikes Still Banned in Muni Subway, but Coyotes are Okay (KQED)
- Model BART Trains for Sale (KTVU)
- Commentary: Transit Crucial for Disaster Preparedness (SJSpotlight)
