This Week: Insurance Crisis Panel, Bike East Bay Member Meeting, Night and All Weather Riding

Here is a list of events this week.
- Tuesday California's Insurance Crisis. The Little Hoover Commission released its report, Building a Stronger Home Insurance Market for California, which makes eleven recommendations for reforms. Join SPUR for a discussion. Tuesday, February 11, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Wednesday Bike East Bay Member Meeting. Mingle with your fellow bike community while enjoying pizza, beverages and family friendly activities. Members will also have the opportunity to participate in the election of new board members. You must be a Bike East Bay member to attend this event. Wednesday, February 12, 5-7 p.m. Sports Basement Berkeley, 2727 Milvia Street, Berkeley.
- Wednesday Night and All-Weather Biking. This San Francisco Bike Coalition webinar is for intermediate riders who are comfortable riding on city streets but want more info on safety and gear you’ll need to ride in all conditions. Wednesday, February 12, 6-7 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women & nonbinary cyclists. Friday, February 14, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Saturday Richmond Neighborhood Complete Streets. This active transportation project is focused on improving pedestrian and bicycle access for residents of the Iron Triangle, Santa Fe, and Coronado neighborhoods. Saturday, February 15, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Richmond College Prep, 1014 Florida Avenue, Richmond.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.