Eyes on the Street: More Sweet Bike Lanes in Alameda

It was back in 2023 that Streetsblog first reported on the phasing in of sidewalk-level, fully protected bike lanes in Western Alameda. Well, the network just keeps growing, with yet another 1,000-plus feet on West Midway Avenue between Pan Am and Saratoga.

Construction still underway at hte intersection with Pan Am Way. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

This section is a two-way, sidewalk-level protected lane. Two-way bike lanes require special care at intersections and substantial separation from the roadway, given the dangers of having cyclists going against the flow of traffic. In this case, it's clear a lot of thought went into those risks and how to mitigate them. This includes large islands protecting the corners to assure good sightlines between drivers and cyclists.

This massive intersection island helps keep cyclists safe. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

The project planners also paid good attention to important details, with gently beveled curbs between the bike lane and the sidewalk, clearly defining where bikes and pedestrians are supposed to be without presenting a hazard. Alameda is also taking the idea of concrete protection seriously, as with these planters on the corners:

Concrete planters guard the sidewalks, where pedestrians might be waiting. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

That's in addition to the curb that separates the bike lane from car-traffic. The developers also didn't scrimp on making things pretty:

Native plants are everywhere in this development. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

And while some other Bay Area cities are figuring out ways to avoid daylighting, Alameda, at least in this development, is doing what a city should do--making it darned near impossible, in this case getting double-duty out of bioswales as daylighting enforcement. If someone tries to park in these red zones, they're probably going to get stuck. All these features also reduce the widths of these streets and keep speeds more manageable.

Bioswales help with daylighting enforcement. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

One amusing little item noticed by Streetsblog: clearly at least one driver doesn't like being forced to take turns slowly and carefully—and they stopped to make their feelings known:

Stupid? Why, because you were texting and hit the curb? Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Notice that even on this new infrastructure, there's already dings in the curb and scuff marks from car tires. Obviously, some texting drivers are already getting their alignments messed up due to their own stupidity. Better that than a crushed cyclists or pedestrian, right?

If readers haven't already, be sure to take the Seaplane ferry from San Francisco, the Water Shuttle from Oakland, AC Transit, or bike all the way depending where you're coming from, for a look-see.

A couple more photos below:

More forced daylighting. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick