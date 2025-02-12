Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, February 12

8:11 AM PST on February 12, 2025

  • It's Working, so Trump Wants to Kill Congestion Pricing (NYTimes)
  • AC Transit Issues Mistaken Tickets with AI (AlamedaPost)
  • Ultimate Transit Nerds (SFChron)
  • Mayor Has No Real Plan to Avoid Muni Cuts (48Hills)
  • Funding Approved for Castro Transit Study (BayAreaReporter)
  • More on Muni Coyotes (SFGate)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Mateo (DailyJournal)
  • How is San Francisco Preparing for All-Star Game? (SFChron)
  • Bay Area is Literally Sinking (SFGate)
  • More on Safeway’s Desertion of the Fillmore (MissionLocal)
  • Supervisor Concerned Police Pursuit Caused Crash (SFChron)
  • Letters: No, Police Didn't Cause Criminal to Crash into Parklet (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

