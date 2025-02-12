Headlines, February 12

- It's Working, so Trump Wants to Kill Congestion Pricing (NYTimes)
- AC Transit Issues Mistaken Tickets with AI (AlamedaPost)
- Ultimate Transit Nerds (SFChron)
- Mayor Has No Real Plan to Avoid Muni Cuts (48Hills)
- Funding Approved for Castro Transit Study (BayAreaReporter)
- More on Muni Coyotes (SFGate)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Mateo (DailyJournal)
- How is San Francisco Preparing for All-Star Game? (SFChron)
- Bay Area is Literally Sinking (SFGate)
- More on Safeway’s Desertion of the Fillmore (MissionLocal)
- Supervisor Concerned Police Pursuit Caused Crash (SFChron)
- Letters: No, Police Didn't Cause Criminal to Crash into Parklet (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?