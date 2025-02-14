Headlines, February 14

- These San Francisco Streets are Closing this Weekend (SFGate)
- More on Free Muni, Traffic Mess Anticipated for this Weekend (SFStandard)
- Hitachi to Upgrade Muni Signals (RailwayTech)
- Sunnyvale's Lack of Protected Bike Lanes (SJSpotlight)
- When Transit Makes You Miss the Show (48Hills)
- Castro Station Elevator will be Out (BayAreaReporter)
- Court Case Helps VTA Buy Site for BART Stop (EastBayTimes)
- Lyft Getting into Robocars (SFChron)
- Did Police Have Sirens on in Mission Parklet Crash? (SFChron)
- Driver Who Killed Himself and Two Passengers Was Drunk, Using Cocaine (SFStandard)
- Mayor Looks to Speed Permitting Process (SFChron)
- Charles Barkley Booed for Anti-SF Comments (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish on Monday, February 17.
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?